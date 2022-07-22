Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Sun Communities by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.95. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Further Reading

