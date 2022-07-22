Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,351 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $59.81. 29,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,814. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

