Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,330 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 24,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

