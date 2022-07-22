Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,521 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,521 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,451. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

