Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after acquiring an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,283,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.89. The stock had a trading volume of 345,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.69.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
