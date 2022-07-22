Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,678 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,678 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 39,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

