Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. grew its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.23.

DHR traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.15. 45,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

