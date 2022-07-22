Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 129,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $165.30. 94,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,221. The firm has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

