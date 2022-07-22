Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.88

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.88 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 6.11 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,057,992 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of £265.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.85.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

