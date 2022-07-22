SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,168. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in SEI Investments by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

