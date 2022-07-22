Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Cap of $138,734.78 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $138,734.78 and $25,968.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015812 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001788 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032619 BTC.
Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.
Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares
