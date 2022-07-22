ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $656.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $628.19.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $460.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 418.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.64.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.