ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $590.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $695.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $613.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.19.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $460.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

