SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 10%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 11,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 454,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

SES AI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

Institutional Trading of SES AI

In related news, CEO Qichao Hu purchased 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,413.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SES AI news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

