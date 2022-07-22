SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 10%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 11,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 454,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
SES AI Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI
Institutional Trading of SES AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SES AI
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.