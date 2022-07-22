SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 10%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 11,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 454,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

SES AI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In related news, CEO Qichao Hu purchased 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,413.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SES AI news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $108,241.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,610.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SES AI

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

