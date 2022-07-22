Shadows Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $314,468.66 and approximately $32,483.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,773.26 or 0.99992790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

