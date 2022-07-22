SharedStake (SGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $882.00

SharedStake (SGT) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $1,132.75 and approximately $882.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032729 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake.

Buying and Selling SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

