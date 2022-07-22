Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.86. 159,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 187,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Rating)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

Featured Stories

