Shiba Inu 24 Hour Volume Reaches $448.24 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Shiba Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a market cap of $6.46 billion and $448.24 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00032371 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win.

