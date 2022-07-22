Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.08

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.08 and traded as low as $29.98. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 265,897 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

