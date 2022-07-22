Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JMP Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,123,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,343,746. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.80 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Barton Investment Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shopify by 86,911.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after purchasing an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

