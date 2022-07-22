Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

LON MEX opened at GBX 120 ($1.43) on Monday. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.40 million and a PE ratio of 3,000.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Tortilla Mexican Grill

In other Tortilla Mexican Grill news, insider Richard Morris bought 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,996.39 ($5,972.97). In other Tortilla Mexican Grill news, insider Richard Morris bought 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £4,996.39 ($5,972.97). Also, insider Andy Naylor bought 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £5,017.95 ($5,998.74).

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

