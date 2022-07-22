Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Drops By 19.6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,520,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 28,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Athersys by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Athersys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Athersys by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Athersys will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

