Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Declines By 18.5%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

