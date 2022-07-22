Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Declines By 18.5%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.
LivaNova Price Performance
Shares of LIVN stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $93.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $2,415,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
