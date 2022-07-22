Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBNY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $314.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $181.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.22. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $9,616,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

