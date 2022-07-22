Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.79.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average is $265.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

