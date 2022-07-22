Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Signify Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

SGFY stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,341.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,341.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after buying an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Signify Health by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 329,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

