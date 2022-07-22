Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of SILK opened at $43.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.39. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

