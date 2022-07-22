Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $578,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,413,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,118 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after acquiring an additional 763,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 761,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

