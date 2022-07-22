Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Optas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $49.88 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96.

