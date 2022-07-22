Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Trading Down 7%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.06. 308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 111,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SMWB. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $739.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $5,644,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,684,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

(Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.