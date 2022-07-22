Simplex Trading LLC Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,656 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXL. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 106.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $74.21.

