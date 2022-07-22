SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SITC. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 169,553 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,562,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,691 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.