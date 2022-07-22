SkinCoin (SKIN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,485.00

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $62,299.21 and $12,485.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

