Skrumble Network Price Reaches $0.0004 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $420,124.27 and $30,476.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,740.06 or 1.00009277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

