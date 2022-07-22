SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

SkyWater Technology stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 664,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.35. SkyWater Technology has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $515.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.45.

Insider Activity

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. On average, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $68,315. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,968,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 867,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,214 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 283,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

