SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76), RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SLG opened at $48.04 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $834,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $785,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

