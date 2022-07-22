SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76), RTT News reports. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 40.01% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 7,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,171. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 31.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SL Green Realty by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

