Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

