Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,555 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $150.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,952. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average is $158.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

