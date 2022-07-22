Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $253.39. 35,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,541. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.