Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Snap to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at $126,589,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

