Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. Snap has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at $15,289,623.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock worth $41,751,856.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

