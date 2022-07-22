Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,785,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,194,058. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Snap has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

