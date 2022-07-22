Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Huber Research lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Snap Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

