Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,386 shares of company stock valued at $41,751,856 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

