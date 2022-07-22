Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $211.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 145.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

