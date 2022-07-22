Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Trading Down 4.9%

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $154.00 and last traded at $154.00. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.00.

Soitec Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

Further Reading

