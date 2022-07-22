Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Sonoco Products has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE SON opened at $62.06 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.