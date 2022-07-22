Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.14.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 4.3 %

SON opened at $62.06 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after buying an additional 164,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

