Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.
Southern States Bancshares Price Performance
SSBK opened at $23.11 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.21 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44.
Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.