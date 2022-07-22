Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

SSBK opened at $23.11 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.21 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 353.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 157,987 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

